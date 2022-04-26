Namibia: Gunners Dislodge Champions

THE MTC Namibia Netball Premier League title holders, Namibia Correctional Services (NCS), lost their unbeaten run record and top spot following an uncharacteristic off weekend at Otjiwarongo.

NCS were imperious as they conquered all before them when clinching the inaugural championship crown last year.

However, they were soundly beaten on Saturday, going down 49-33 to home side Mighty Gunners, before Otjozondjupa Nampol held them 46-46 the following day.

NCS had gone six matches unbeaten before the Otjiwarongo capitulation, to drop to third on the log behind Gunners and Tigers.

Gunners, runners-up to NCS due to an inferior goal aggregate last term, leapt to the summit of standings after rounding off a rewarding weekend with a resounding victory over Rebels 57-31 on Sunday.

The unbeaten Otjiwarongo outfit have 14 points from seven successive wins. Tigers in second have the same number of points, but with one more match played, while NCS are a further point behind.

Tigers beat fifth-placed Otjo Nampol 41-37 and bottom club Grootfontein 56-50.

Fellow Windhoek side Afrocat, who occupy the fourth spot on 12 points, also enjoyed two victories on the road.

They defeated Young Stars 46-30 on Saturday and the next day won 35-25 against a Blue Waters side that had lost 32-22 to Rebels prior.

The Namibian Navy enjoyed a change in fortunes after a wretched start to the season, winning 47-33 against host Grootfontein before easing 62-37 past Young Stars.

Third-last Northern Fly Ballers and Eleven Arrows above them, played to a 50-all result in the weekend's opening clash.

Meanwhile, second-last Blue Waters celebrated their first points of the season, after edging the Ballers 45-42.