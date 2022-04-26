Zimbabwe: Lily Blue Returns for Castle Tankard

THE country's Grade One race, the Castle Tankard, will return to the local racing circles this year with a strong field of 13 horses.

The final fields were nominated at Borrowdale Park yesterday.

The Castle Tankard will be held at Borrowdale Park and racecourse on May 7.

The race was last held behind closed doors last year when the Government briefly lifted the Covid-19 regulations.

This year's event is scheduled for May 7 with US$50 000 at stake and a total of 13 runners have put their names in the hat for the 2000 meters' race.

Delta Beverages Marketing Manager Lagers, Kundai Maweme, said they are happy to be associated with Mashonaland Turf Club in the 62nd edition of the Castle Tankard.

"Today is an important day in the country's horse racing calendar as we launch the 62nd edition of the Castle Tankard promotion. The race is the first-ever sponsored horse race in Africa and remains the most prestigious in the country.

"The relationship of Castle Lager and horse racing dates back to 1904 and has left a formidable mark to reckon with in the horse racing fraternity," Maweme said. She said this year's event will be bigger and better and go under the theme "Perfection in Motion".

"This year's event will be bigger and better as it will come with consumer and trader promotion," added Maweme.

Bridget Stidolph's stable will as usual have the highest number of runners as in-form Lily Blue will lead a four-member line up for the stable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stidolph has brought on board Lily Blue, Only Him, Citrusdal and Wantage to the starting stalls. The multiple winner Lily Blue will have Jarryd Penny on the irons and will face a strong challenge from Debra Swanson who has come on board with three runners.

Swanson yard has Three To Tango, Heir Line and Buggati Blue who all have experience with Borrowdale park track. Heir Line who has a good record over 2000 metres will have Wes Marwing as the pilot as Buggati Blue will be under Nolbert Takawira with Three To Tango still to find a partner.

Also coming on board will be Vanessa Birke who also has three entries in Holy Land, Mr Greenlight and Armstrong who is placed as the favourite in the line-up.

Thomas Masson has also brought two runners -- Love The View and True Beauty -- as Gokhan Terzi completes the line-up of 13 entries with Finchatton.