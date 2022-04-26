Zimbabwe: Airforce Mourns Group Capt Masuku

THE Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) has been plunged into mourning following the death of decorated pilot, Group Captain Ezweni Masuku, who passed away at West End hospital in Harare.

He was 54.

In a statement, the AFZ said it had learnt with sadness of the death of Group Captain Masuku who was passed away last Friday after a short illness.

He was buried in Gweru yesterday after a full military funeral parade at Josiah Tungamirai Airbase.

"The Masuku family, senior officers, officers and men, relatives, friends and mourners, on behalf of Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Elson Moyo, we express our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved son, senior officer and decorated pilot Ezweni Masuku," reads part of the statement.

Group Captain Masuku was born on October 29, 1968 in Bulilima-Mangwe, Plumtree. He did his primary education at Silonga, Dingumuzi and Mafakela primary schools from 1976 to 1982.

He completed his Ordinary Level at Luveve Secondary School in Bulawayo in 1986 and Advanced Level at Manama High school in 1988.

He was attested into the AFZ on November 6, 1989 as an officer cadet and was commissioned to the rank of air Sub Lieutenant on September 6, 1991.

He was promoted to the rank of Air Lieutenant on September 6, 1992, Flight Lieutenant on May 12, 1997, Squadron Leader on March 10, 2004, Wing Commander on April 21, 2010 and to Group Captain on February 15, 2018, the rank he held until his untimely death.

The late senior officer distinguished himself in the Democratic Republic of Congo campaign as he was one of the first fighter ground attack jet pilots to be deployed to the war front.

Group Captain Masuku was deployed to South Africa from 2006 to 2011 to train the South African airforce pilots, before he was seconded to Namibian for the operational conversion training of the pilots for one year.

During his service he held various command appointments and on his death he was the deputy base commander Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru, but was doing a National Defence Course at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

Group Captain Masuku is survived by wife Ziviso Gumbo and three daughters.