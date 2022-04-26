Namibia: 40 Otjiwarongo Plots Become Available

THROUGH the collaborative efforts between the Otjiwarongo Town Council and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE), 40 plots were obtained from the Otjiwarongo Town Council and developed last year.

The management team, led by chief executive officer Gisbertus Mukulu, last Tuesday visited the project site.

The project aims to be completed by the end of June, and is currently 70% completed.

More than 50% of the houses constructed are geared to assisting lower-income Otjiwarongo Town Council staff members.

Speaking at the site visit, Otjiwarongo mayor Gotlieb Shivute applauded the progress made thus far and commended the NHE for its swift action towards making housing a reality for Otjiwarongo residents.

Mukulu called on all other town councillors to make land available to the NHE.

"This is a boost for the NHE to do more within our communities."

In a media statement released on Wednesday, NHE acting spokesperson Tuafi Shafombabi said the houses constructed would feature aluminum windows - a first for NHE houses, as well as face-brick accents.

The NHE's management held a consultative meeting with Okahandja Town Council members last Monday to discuss the best possible ways to make housing a reality for its residents.

Visits to the Outapi, Tsandi and Okahao town councils are in the pipeline, Shafombabi said.

Some 16 women are involved in the project.