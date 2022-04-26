Zambia: U.S. Report Shows Massive PF Violations, Criminalities

26 April 2022
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Mildred Katongo

The United States (US)'s 2021 Zambia Human Rights report has highlighted massive human right violations and criminalities in the run up to the August, 12, 2021 general elections under the Patriotic Front (PF) administration.

The report reveals that impunity before the August 12 elections was a problem because perpetrators affiliated to the PF or serving in government were either not prosecuted for serious crimes or and if prosecuted, they were acquitted or released after serving small fractions of prison sentences.

