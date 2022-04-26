Zimbabwe: Notorious Armed Robber Nabbed

Police have arrested a notorious armed robbery and murder suspect, Aaron Francisco Machona (37) in Harare.

Machona appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to April 26 after advising him to seek bail at the High Court.

He is alleged to have been armed with a pistol, wearing a balaclava, targeting houses in Waterfalls, demanding cash and electrical accessories.

In one of the incidents, Machona is accused of going to a certain house on December 9, 2021, where he captured two complainants, then stole goods worth US$4 160, before driving away in the complainant's vehicle.

On January 30, 2022 Machona also tried to rob a couple but he later ran away after noticing light rays through the window.

The suspect, on March 9, entered a residence and attacked the complainants, demanding cash. He was given US$60 and cellphones, but continued to bash a complainant (78) with a stick.

One of the victims (30), tried to stop him but Machona allegedly shot her in the head.

On April 13, the suspect also tortured three complainants and stole property worth $1 302 then locked the complainants in a wardrobe before leaving.

Machona was then spotted by police detectives on April 22, who pursued him, leading to his arrest at Chigovanyika, St Mary's, Chitungwiza.

Police recovered laptops, a Samsung phone, equipment used in the crimes and a laptop bag.

Investigations have revealed that the pistol used was stolen from a motor vehicle in Kadoma.

The suspect is said to have bought a stand and built a three roomed house, bought a car and paid lobola for his wife with the money he acquired through robberies.