Rwanda: French Karate Icon Pinna Visits Rwanda

French karate icon Christophe Pinna has arrived in Rwanda on a six-day visit, Times Sport can confirm.

The multi-European Karate Champion was invited by Japan Karate Association Rwanda (JKA-Rwanda), as an instructor at the International Kumite Technical Seminar opening in Kigali today till April 30.

Pinna, 54, was welcomed by French ambassador to Rwanda, Antoine Anfré, prior to his attendance at the six-day seminar during which he is expected to share his legendary experience in Karate to inspire Rwandan Karatekas, especially the young generation, to become future champions in the discipline.

Dubbed "Meet the Champion and Be Inspired", the technical seminar will bring together about two hundred participants varying from children to youth and adults.

Pinna and other world class level champions and trainers are expected to be hosted in Kigali on an annual basis in quest to develop young talent, elite and high-performance athletes in Rwanda.