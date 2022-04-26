Zimbabwe: Jani Hails Rugby Sevens Team

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union president, Aaron Jani, has hailed the Zimbabwe rugby sevens team -- The Cheetahs -- for qualifying for the World Cup set for Cape Town, South Africa, later this year.

The 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup will be played from September 9-11 at the Cape Town Stadium. The Cheetahs qualified for the third time in a row for the prestigious tournament after finishing second at the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens tournament at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala, Uganda, on Sunday.

Jani believes the sport is moving in the right direction as the national Under-20 team were also crowned continental champions last Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya. "We are very excited for qualifying for the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup and we are now looking forward to the tournament. The sport has improved immensely as we had another memorable outing in the Under-20 tournament.

"The teams are doing very well considering that we had gone for two years without active rugby in the country," said Jani.

Despite losing their final match when they were defeated by host Uganda 26-0, The Cheetahs had done well to defeat Zambia 26-17 in the semi-finals. The Cheetahs needed to finish in the top three of the competition in Uganda to book their ticket to the premier stand-alone international rugby sevens competition outside the Olympic Games.

Kenya completed the podium after beating Zambia 19-12 in the bronze medal match.

Zimbabwe have now managed to qualify for the Rugby Sevens World Cup for the sixth time after securing qualification in 1997, 2001, 2009, 2013 and 2018. Senior player Taddy "Boxer" Hwata was happy with the qualification and believes they will do well in the tournament.

"Next stop Cape Town Rugby World Cup well done guys I am proud to be part of this team. We have done it and Zimbabwe has done it thank you Lord for the opportunity I am grateful," said Hwata.