Zimbabwe: Mupfumira, Masoka Trial Date Set

THE trial of former Cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira and ex-Ministry of Public Service permanent secretary Ngoni Masoka , who are charged with criminal abuse of office and concealing a transaction from a principal, is set to restart in June this year.

Mupfumira and Masoka's trial was set for to restart on June 21 last year when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

The duo's hearing was halted after the magistrate who was presiding over the matter was elevated to the position of a judge, prompting the matter to be re-started.

The State led by Mr Tafara Chirambira and Mrs Tendai Shonhai alleges that sometime between March and July 2015, Mupfumira, knowing that she was not a procurement officer, used her influence as a minister to verbally instruct Masoka to initiate procurement procedures of obtaining a loan from National Social Security Authority (NSSA) for the purchase of a ministerial vehicle.

It is alleged that Mupfumira knew that NSSA had no provisions to issue such loans.

Masoka is alleged to have written to NSSA requesting US$90 000 without Treasury approval and the funds were transferred to the ministry.

Mupfumira is alleged to have instructed Memory Mukondomi, the finance director in the ministry to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser VX - L200 as a ministerial vehicle, which is not part of her conditions of service.

The State had it that Mupfumira was entitled to a Mercedes Benz E300.

The vehicle was allegedly purchased at the instruction of Mupfumira and registered with CMED as a condition of service vehicle.

The Ministry, through Masoka, issued a duty free certificate for the vehicle.

It is the state's case that Mupfumira and Masoka knew that the minister was entitled to a Mercedes Benz and that in March 2015 she had been issued with a Range Rover as part of her conditions of service.

The State also alleges that Mupfumira was not entitled to the Toyota Land Cruiser.

It is also further alleged that Mupfumira and Masoka failed not reveal the $90 000 loan transaction to their principal, the Office of President and Cabinet for the purchase of the Toyota Land Cruiser, as a vehicle for condition of service for the minister.

Mupfumira also stands accused of instructing the finance director to facilitate the payment of air tickets for her aides to attend her daughter's wedding in South Africa, during which Masoka allegedly unlawfully approved the payment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is also alleged that they facilitated the payment of accommodation fees and transport which prejudiced the Ministry of US$10 215 and R113 539.

Meanwhile, Mupfumira, through her lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, applied for the postponement of her defence case in a matter in which she allegedly fast tracked the signing of an agreement between NSSA and Drawcard Enterprises for the construction of low income housing units in Gweru to June.

Mr Rubaya told the court that they had filed an application at the High Court for reviewing of Mr Nduna's decision to dismiss her application for discharge at the close of State case and put her to defence. He said that they wanted the matter to be set in June hoping that the upper court would have made a determination on their application for review.

The State led by Mr Whisper Mabhaudhi and Mr Loveit Masuku opposed to the application saying the court cannot stay proceedings pending the upper court's decision.

Mr Nduna is tomorrow expected to make a ruling on the Mupfumira's application for postponement of the matter to June pending the High Court' decision.