Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Aim to End Tri-Series On a High

THE Zimbabwe women's cricket team will be looking to end the Capricorn Women's Tri-series on a high note as they face hosts Namibia in the final today.

The Lady Chevrons have so far lived up to their billing as the highest ranked side at the tournament after winning five of the six round-robin matches.

But what is certain is that there should be no room to err against the hosts, who handed them their only defeat in this tournament in the opening match. The shock seven-wicket loss was a huge wake up call for Gary Brent's side, especially coming from a side that has the lowest international ranking in this series. This was also Namibia's first ever win over Zimbabwe in WT20I.

Zimbabwe are the highest ranked at number 11 in the global T20 rankings. They are followed by Uganda who are 19th while the hosts Namibia are placed 21st.

Given the series has ICC T20 International status, the Namibians are aiming at nothing short of another victory against a full member when they go out today, in order to enhance their pride at home and also improve their WT20I rankings.

But this series is key for Zimbabwe who are using it as part of the preparations for the 2022 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier set to take place later this year.

It is also important for new coach Gary Brent to instil the winning mentality ahead of the more important assignments ahead.

The former Zimbabwe international has noted during the series that his team needs to up their game. Zimbabwe have not performed consistently during the series with both bat and ball, despite recovering from the loss in the opening match against Namibia and winning five straight games.

But they have been dominant in their last two meetings with Namibia, winning by nine wickets and then by 67 runs in largely one-sided affairs. Brent had the courage to include two teenagers in his side -- Kelis Ndlovu and Michelle Mavunga -- and the Alliance Health Eagles duo have demonstrated huge potential.

Ndlovu had a dream outing in the last group game when she grabbed her maiden WT20I half century, and featured in a record opening partnership. Mavunga has six wickets to her name in four outings. Brent might be tempted to give both players a run in the final.

Zimbabwe will also be looking for leadership on the field from the senior players like Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, who literally carried the team on her shoulders in the opening matches, skipper Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo and Sharne Mayers, who was the Player of the Match in the last duel against Namibia, after scoring a brisk half ton in the record 156-run partnership for the opening wicket with Ndlovu.