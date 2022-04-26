Zimbabwe: Zacc Investigates Border Corruption

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has launched investigations on Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials and security forces at the borders following the recent interception of nine buses ferrying smuggled goods.

Fielding questions at the capacity building workshop on Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery, ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said the country was losing billions annually to smuggling.

"We are investigating the Zimra officials and the law enforcement agents at the borders to find out how those buses are actually bypassing the regulations at the border. In some of the buses, you find out that it is only the driver and the conductor, there are no passengers in there. It is now the buses being used to carry contraband into South Africa," she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said smuggling has become so intense in the country.

"Everybody needs to know that they must comply with the rules and we are going to fight smuggling whether it is being committed by high profile or small fish. Smuggling must simply stop," she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said people must learn to follow the rules.

"That is why we are on a campaign right now. We are actually educating members of the public on the dangers of participating in corruption. Corruption becomes expensive, that is the message we want to send," she said.

Last week ZACC intercepted and impounded nine buses carrying contraband worth thousands of United States dollars during an ongoing blitz on anti-smuggling.

Among the smuggled goods found on the buses include an assortment of alcoholic drinks, blankets, bags containing new clothes, shoes, washing powder, and energy drinks worth hundreds of United States dollars.

Last month, the National Security Taskforce also intercepted 15 other buses carrying contraband as security authorities intensified their quest to curb the scourge of smuggling.