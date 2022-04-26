Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Defends 'Boring' Football

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has leapt to the defence of his style of play which is becoming increasingly unpopular with some of the Premiership football club's supporters.

The Glamour Boys returned to the top of the table at the weekend following a 1-0 win over Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium, with Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga scoring the solitary goal.

Ndiraya's side has now gone seven matches unbeaten, since the 1-2 home defeat to Chicken Inn on February 27. This has enabled them to cement their quest for silverware this season.

But while the majority of the Dynamos fans are enjoying the run of results, some of the supporters on Sunday expressed reservations about the way their team has been performing.

They believe DeMbare are not entertaining to watch. Ndiraya has been employing a 3-5-2 formation but most of the time, their game is not fluid.

"People are always entitled to their own opinion but I think what is important for me as a coach is the result. How you get that result is another issue," said Ndiraya.

True to his word, Dynamos have often mined maximum points from difficult situations. They have eight wins, two draws and two defeats in this campaign.

On Sunday, they had a subdued second half against Manica Diamonds, with the Gem Boys bossing all departments as DeMbare sought to slow things down.

"I am a very direct coach, if you ask me, that's me. Of course, there are those who can pass the ball around until I don't know. That's them, that's their style of playing.

"So this is what I believe in. We are not Manchester City, we are Dynamos and when you work for this institution what is important in the end is the result.

"I haven't seen in the whole world where fans or supporters celebrate passing the ball 100 times and then in the end come up with a draw or a defeat.

"So what is important in football is the result and it is what we got. How we got that result, if you ask me as a coach, I really don't mind.

"Of course, you want to entertain the fans by passing the ball around. But can you pass the ball without the result? You can't do that," said Ndiraya.

Dynamos' defence has been their mainstay this season. The Glamour Boys have conceded the least goals in the league after letting in more than 1 080 minutes of open play, which translates to one goal in every 270 minutes or one goal in every three games.

Ndiraya is excited by eight clean sheets in 12 games, with goalkeeper Taimon Mvula having a dream season while skipper Partson Jaure has been key in the central defence that also includes Frank Makarati, Tinotenda Muringai and Sylvester Appiah.

"I think the defending part of the game has been our strength and of course when you keep a clean sheet it means the chances of you to win the game are very high.

"So that's what we thrive on, a very good defensive shift and then of course when chances come through we take advantage of those," said Ndiraya.

Teenage winger Bill Antonio and Ghanaian Paga have struck good understanding as they have been the main source of DeMbare's goals this season.

"But like they always say, a strong defense will win you the league then of course a very sharp strike force will win you games. That has been the whole idea behind how we have been planning and going about our business this season.

"So we keep on, we want to be strong in all the departments. Of course, we are not so mobile and gritty in the midfield but what is important at the end of the day is to put on the work that is needed," said Ndiraya.