Zimbabwe: Chin'ono - Zelensky of Our Time

Reflectively, one Gift Siziba over the past weekend proved he is a political novice still battling hormones of adolescence.

Because he has a mobile mouth, he has been used as an anti-democratic megaphone by his "generational" handlers much to the chagrin of people who thought the CCC has democrats.

However, his issue is a subject for another day, only to be discussed in the fullness of time.

In the never-forgetting pages of history, records show that the West always praises and imposes weak and unprincipled people as "good torchbearers" by temporarily forgetting how crooked they have lived their lives.

One of this writer's university lecturers once remarked in the midst of a very key discussion that "in modern times, always be wary when one of your kin is praised by the West. At this level of study, selfish interests are the key characteristic and many of your compatriots have fallen to United States benevolence while advancing foreign interests."

A few examples came to mind.

From Venezuela's Juan Guaido, Russia's Alexei Navalny to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, the praise these puppet leaders have received from the West in the quest to effect regime change in their respective countries is astounding.

When Guaido agreed to the CIA's bidding, the then US President Donald Trump and his then security advisor John Bolton said regime change in Venezuela was a "low-hanging fruit" and said the same in relation to Navalny.

In Zimbabwe, a half-century years old Western instrument Hopewell Chin'ono, like Ukraine's Zelensky, has responded to the call of selling his soul for "thirty pieces of silver" and being co-opted into negative propaganda to cause restlessness among the population and prepare a way for the West's interference.

How the US has abandoned Guaido, Navalny and Zelensky is the same they will do to Chin'ono.

From how events unfold, the trio has shown it consists of people who need serious hand-holding from their backers despite being driven like innocent sheep to a path of slaughter.

They can do anything for money and for political expediency.

Wolves in sheep's clothing!

The people who many want to think as champions of democracy are really not what they purport and want people to believe.

Following how the West has re-written the past shenanigans of Chin'ono with "purity" and is quickly making the world forget the transgressions of Zelensky makes the puppetry of the two very good stories, only good stories to the West.

Chin'ono's peers have since exposed him, in cases that have been written about and are in the public domain, as a pencil-neck trickster after allegations of card-cloning fraud have pursued him with a strong current he has failed to stop.

He has also been exposed as an abusive man who does not show respect to women.

He also cannot let other people live as equals by acknowledging that somebody can hold a different view against his and also be correct.

Remember, he has also been at the fore of "selling out" on his many "colleagues" in the civic sector.

Having a bitterness that has made him fail to be at the helm of the national broadcaster has made him a willing accomplice working against Zimbabwe.

He is not what he wants people to believe. His principle is to live without any principles! He has of late shown how authoritarian, immature and vulgar he can be.

A few weeks back, a Twitter spaces debate organised by a female journalist from a local foreign-funded initiative invited her discussants, who among them was one Zimbabwean whose views are parallel to those of the opposition CCC.

The level of intolerance and abuse the young man faced against an unleashed swarm of opposition sponsored trolls was heart-breaking.

When Chin'ono realised that the CCC arguments had no grounding and were not carrying the day, he ordered the host journalist to remove the young discussant.

The "democratic alternative" is allergic to criticism.

It believes what it says is the benchmark of what is right.

In Ukraine too, since his presidency, Zelensky banned three television channels only to strengthen his personal authority.

As a comedian, Zelensky knows television and knows how to play to the gallery through years of appearances. Videos from war zones and sharing meals with troops, he knows gimmicks.

However, the Pandora Papers of 2021 have shown he has offshore accounts and businesses with his inner circle in the British Virgin Islands and Cyprus despite having campaigned that he would deal with corruption.

You will know them for their deeds and objectives only motivated by money!

It has happened before, this script has happened before.

Think back in Afghanistan in the 1980s when the US-funded the mujahideen to fight the Soviet Army.

It was not because Afghanistan was strategically important for the West. No, it was not!

The sole objective was to give an impression to make Afghanistan a useful tool for the Americans.

The same happened with Georgia.

The US armed Georgia in the late 2000s; trained Georgian soldiers against Russia and promised it NATO membership in the future, but when war broke out in 2008, NATO recoiled.

Zelensky made the very same mistake to believe that he is a key strategic ally for NATO, yet he is just another pawn.

From the onset, he was defiant that he would defend every inch of the territory, but now he is open to concessions and abandoning his quests for NATO membership.

He has seen a test of reality after he overrated Western support, selling Ukraine's importance to the West and misreading President Vladimir Putin's real intentions.

With thousands of lethal weapons coming through every day and promises of unprecedented sanctions against Russia, it is unsurprising that Zelensky decided to fight because the West promised him sovereignty, but refused to fight for it.

The only trump card both Chin'ono and Zelensky have is the West and they have a "good" reason to think their interests are protected until what happened to Guaido and Navalny exposes that they can never be friends of the West.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The disappearing fanfare, glory

While addressing parliamentarians in European countries, because traditionally he has been a comic, observers have said Zelensky is like a Charlie Chaplin who had morphed into Winston Churchill.

All the Twitter fanfare and Facebook glory that Chin'ono and Zelensky enjoy will disappear and what will remain for the latter is making the same compromises that Russia demanded from the onset.

In Chin'ono's case, soon after outliving his usefulness and his mission rendered unproductive by his western handlers, he will start attacking them and begin to raise an unbelievable "I am not a traitor" song.

The duo is a textbook case of people who cannot think for themselves, have no pride in personal leadership abilities, who have no respect for sovereignty and have abandoned everything to do with their countries and want the US to be a messiah in their countries.

Weak leaders have shown their biggest frailties by calling on the West to interfere in domestic affairs in their countries just to aid their route to attain political power.

Rarely have we seen strong leaders emerge from countries that have not been slapped with economic sanctions by the West.

Since 2001, Zimbabwe's political and liberation leadership has not given the West an iota of space to dictate its agenda on the country.

Strong leadership has also been seen in Venezuela, Iran, Cuba and China for countering the hegemony of the West.

It is regrettable that many will want to see some individuals as saviours, alas, they have been framed by the West to be seen like that.

To the discerning, they are a just playing roles contrary to their true character.