Rwanda: President Kagame Receives Credentials From Five New Envoys

President Paul Kagame received letters of credence from five new envoys accredited to Rwanda at Village Urugwiro on Monday, April 25,

The envoys include Sommel Yabao Mbaidickoye, Chad's ambassador-designate to Rwanda, Lebbius Tangeni Tobias, Namibia's High Commissioner-designate to Rwanda, Silvio José Albuquerque e Silva, Brazil's Ambassador-designate to Rwanda, Marie Charlotte G. Tang, the Philippines' Ambassador-designate to Rwanda, and Esmond St. Clair Reid, Jamaica's High Commissioner-designate to Rwanda.

While addressing the media, the envoys reiterated their commitment to further strengthen their respective countries' cooperation with Rwanda, with emphasis on economic and political ties.

Namibia's envoy, Tobias, said his priority of work lies in agriculture development and knowledge exchange.

Agriculture is the backbone of any country and there is a need to improve food security in African countries, he noted while emphasising that he will look out for different crops (namely tea and coffee) that are not produced in Namibia and pave way for the transfer of know-how skills to the people.

During his tenure in Kigali, Mbaidickoye of Chad said that he intends to contribute to the development and strengthening of the brotherly relationship between both countries.

Albuquerque e Silva of Brazil said that the relationship between the two countries is a reality, however, it needs to go to greater levels of commercial and economic partnership.

He listed the agricultural, industrial, and infrastructure sectors as priorities for advanced economic relations between both countries.

He added: "53 per cent of my people identify as African descendants. Brazil is the largest African country outside Africa."

Like the rest, Amb. Tang said that both Rwanda and the Philippines are developing countries with common challenges and aspirations for peace and prosperity which is a good foundation to further advance the cooperation.

She extended her comfort message to the people of Rwanda during the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The ambassador also took time to discuss the 60 Filipinos in Rwanda with Kagame, who are playing role in the development of the country through their businesses.

Drawing from the recent visit of Kagame to Jamaica, Reid said that it serves as a testament to the long-lasting relationship between the two countries and a basis to strengthen it.

"We signed Memoranda of Understanding to deal with promotion of tourism and strengthening political consultations," he highlighted, adding that both countries are brothers playing a role in different organisations including the African Pacific Caribbean Group and the Commonwealth.

