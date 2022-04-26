Malawi: Macra Suspends 5 Senior Managers

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has suspended five senior managers.

No reasons have been given for the suspensions.

Macra spokesperson Zadziko Mankhambo has confirmed the board has effected the suspensions.

But he refused to give details on the matter.

The suspension is effective April 25.

Sources those sent on suspension pending various investigations are Director of Finance, Ben Chitsonga, Director of Telecommunications Henry Silika, Director responsible for Broadcasting Fegus Lipenga, Emily Lungu responsible for Universal Service Fund Project (USF) and Procurement Officer, Chikondi Thuwala.

The board has since appointed Elvin Mwapasa as acting Director of Finance, Edward Kauka for Telecommunications, Matilda Bande for Broadcasting and Khumbo Kasambara as Acting Head of the Universal Service Fund Project USF.