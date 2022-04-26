Namibia: Killer of Pregnant Woman's Trial Resumes Today

26 April 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The trial of a man, accused of killing his 10-week pregnant girlfriend, will resume today in the Windhoek High Court.

Abraham Maasdorp (21) trial was scheduled to resume yesterday before High Court Judge Dinah Usiku but could not proceed due to his lawyer's absence due to ill health.

Thus, the court postponed the matter to today for continuation of trial.

Maasdorp is on trial for allegedly murdering his 10-week pregnant girlfriend Magda van Wyk (20) by stabbing her once in the chest, causing her to succumb 11 days later.

It is alleged by the State that he stabbed Van Wyk (20) on 2 August 2019, causing her to die in the Katutura State hospital on 13 August 2019.

He is also charged with a count of defeating the course of justice for allegedly disposing of the knife he used to stab the victim.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges when his trial started on 14 March, and indicated he will not give a witness statement, but he put the onus on the State to prove each and every charge.

It, however, emerged during the bail application that his version is that he did not stab the victim but that she was already stabbed when he arrived at the shebeen.

He told the court the victim told him she was stabbed when she tried to stop a fight between people behind the shebeen.

She showed him a small stab wound on her left breast, and he took her to the clinic, where they did not stitch the wound but only put a plaster on it and sent her home, he stated.

The State, however, claims the victim told State witnesses that it was indeed the accused who stabbed her, and that it was in fact the aunt of the victim who took her to the clinic and not him as he claims.

