Nigeria: Lagos to Prosecute Coys Buying Vandalised Rail Tracks

26 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

The Lagos State Government has threatened to go after individuals and companies that buy vandalised rail track parts; saying culprits would be traced and prosecuted.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the warning while speaking to journalists at the Marina train station after inspecting works on the Blue Line rail project and stations at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Orile, Suru Alaba, Mile 2 and Marina axis of the state.

The governor also issued a three-day ultimatum to traders under the Apogbon Bridge in Lagos Island to vacate or risk demolition of the space by Wednesday this week.

Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed that work on the Blue Line rail project was at 90percent completion, saying, contractors are working rigorously to ensure that Lagosians ride

