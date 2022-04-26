Nigeria: Bandits Run Out of Fuel, Abandon 10 Motorcycles in Abuja

Bandits fleeing with stolen motorcycles after attacking Adagba community in Abaji Area Council of the FCT have abandoned 10 out of the 36 motorcycles they stole during the attack.

They were said to have ran out of fuel at neigbouring Zago community on the border of Niger State.

City & Crime had reported that the bandits, last Saturday night, invaded Adagba, killed one person, abducted eight others and made away with 36 motorcycles.

A resident of Adagba, Shehu Garba, while speaking with our reporter on Monday, said the bandits who were escaping from the community ran out of fuel in a forest near Zago village and that they abandoned 10 of the stolen motorcycles there.

Mr Garba explained that, "Around 7am (yesterday) someone from Zago village called that the fleeing bandits had abandoned 10 motorcycles inside the bush."

The madaki of Adagba, Adamu Wambai, confirmed the abandonment of the motorcycles, which he said had been returned to his palace.