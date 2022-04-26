Namibia: UN to Help Prisons Grow Food

26 April 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibian Correctional Service has signed a memor andum of understanding with the United Nations World Food Programme. The agreement aims to promote good agricultural practices that may lead to food security and strengthen capacities through product i on and infrastructure development.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, commissioner general of the NCS Raphael Hamunyela said the agreement is crucial to meet their mandate of providing safe and secure custody to inmates, with the provision of food being a basic need.

He stated that signing the agreement cemented the relationship that has long existed between the two institutions. "The NCS and the WFP came a long way before signing this agreement as the World Food Programme has assisted the NCS with expertise and material support on the Hydroponics Project at the Gobabis Correctional Facility, Windhoek Female Correctional Facility, and the Oluno Correctional Facility, which are today some of our most successful food production projects" said Hamunyela.

Also speaking at the ceremony, WFP country director George Fedha said the partnership with the NCS aims at improving food security systems, not just for inmates, but for the rest of the country. "Correctional Service offers a good opportunity for this partnership to thrive because of its strong institutional capacity, high levels of accountability, and stability," said Fedha.

So far, the NCS and the WFP have agreed to start maize and wheat production at the Hardap Correctional Facility, and a poultry farm at the Evaristus Shikongo Correctional Facility in the Oshikoto region. The WFP will also assist with the construction of a correctional facility in the Kunene region for food production purposes as well as a hydroponics project at Walvis Bay.

