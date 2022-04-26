Nigeria: Why Jack-Rich Not Tinubu, Osinbajo Should Succeed Buhari - Yuguda

26 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Mudashir

A former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda, on Monday said that Rivers State-born oil magnet, Tein Jack-Rich, should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari to return the country to the path of growth and prosperity.

Jack-Rich is one of those eyeing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among others are also in the race.

Yuguda, a former minister, who was recently named as the director general of Jack Rich's campaign organisation, said Jack-Rich possesses the wherewithal to address the economic, security and other challenges bedevilling the country.

"With him, we are going to have a good driver and conductors, who are competent subordinates that will set the country in an autopilot mode for progress as it is done in foreign countries that have gotten out of poverty like China and others.

"With this, we can build a meritocratic environment with the right president as he would pick his team on merit. Not the kind of ministers and governors we have today who are not God fearing and want to continue stealing for their children.

"Despite the calibre of other aspirants, my reason for aligning myself with him is because of his humility, outreach in terms of philanthropic activities in the country, his knowledge about the economy and the only one that I have seen with the solution to problems," he said.

