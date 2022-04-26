Kenya: Matiangi Launches Official Signing of Kibaki Condolence Book

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday launched the official signing of condolence book of former President Mwai Kibaki.

According to Matiangi, the condolence books will simultaneously be availed at Kibaki's Office, Parliament Buildings, Supreme Court of Kenya and all ministry offices.

They will also be situated at the Council of Governors headquarters, all Regional and County Commissioners Offices across the Country, and in Kenyan High Commissions, Embassies and Missions abroad.

The National State Funeral Organizing Committee, chaired by Matiangi was also set to give an update on the preparations for the state funeral scheduled for Saturday.