Rwanda: April 23 Heavy Downpour Destroys Property, Kills 11 People

At least 11 people died during the Saturday downpour while 13 others sustained injuries, according to an assessment by the Ministry of Emergency Preparedness (MINEMA).

The breakdown of the assessment shows that seven people died in Nyamasheke district, two in Kicukiro, one in Gasabo, and one in Ngororero district

It also shows that one person was injured in Nyamasheke district, four Kicukiro, three in Gasabo, four in Ngororero and one in Rulindo district.

The report also shows that 100 houses were destroyed countrywide while two electric poles were damaged, and roads were blocked.

Six bridges were destroyed countrywide--four in Gasabo district and two in Nyarugenge district. According to the report 49 hectares of crops were destroyed in Kayonza district.

The officials have also announced fresh measures to prevent flooding in the capital city.

"Yesterday's heavy rain resulted in flooding across the City of Kigali and caused significant crop damage to farms around wetlands. Some infrastructure including houses and bridges were also damaged by heavy rains across the country," Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) said in a tweet on Sunday.

The environment watchdog added that there are plans to rehabilitate five wetlands to curb flooding.

The wetlands include Kibumba, Nyabugogo, Rugenge-Rwintare, Rwampara and Gikondo.

"Nyandungu Eco Park now represents the value of restoring urban ecosystems and will serve as a blueprint for other five wetlands in the city of Kigali and across Rwanda," it added.

Kicukiro district also announced a team has been deployed in all villages to assess the damage.

"We request people to share information about disaster incidents or call 4575 toll-free number," reads a tweet.

Athanasie Mukankusi, the Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs in Nyamasheke district said that five people were killed by landslide during the Saturday downpour.

The landslide damaged the village leader's house, killed his three sons and injured one. The landslide also claimed the lives of two people- a mother and a child in the same district.

10-day weather forecast

Rwanda Meteo Agency has forecast that from April 21 to 30, the amount of rainfall is expected to increase.

Enhanced cumulative rainfall ranging between 130 and 150 mm is the highest and is expected over Rubavu and Rutsiro districts, many parts of Nyamasheke, Nyabihu, Burera, Musanze, Gakenke and Rulindo districts and western parts of Gicumbi, Karongi and Ngororero districts.

The remaining parts of Northern and Western Provinces including western parts of Nyagatare, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, northern parts of Muhanga, Kamonyi, Gasabo, Huye southern parts of Nyanza and isolated parts of Gisagara districts are also expected to receive rainfall ranging between 110 and 130mm.

Cumulative rainfall ranging between 50 and 70 mm is the lowest amount expected during the forecasting period and is expected over eastern parts of Nyagatare and Kirehe districts.

"Impacts associated with heavy rain, thunderstorms and wind such as flooding on road surfaces, localized agricultural areas, flood-prone areas, slippery roads and poor visibility during rainstorms may lead to poor movement of vehicles, landslides in areas of high slopes, blowing off of roof tops, falling of leaves and small branches, and damages caused by lightning and thunders are likely to occur and mitigation measures should be put in place," the weatherman has warned.

"The predicted rainfall will also be associated with wind storms weather patterns.

Strong winds ranging between 6 and 9 metres per second is expected over Nyagatare, Kirehe, most parts of Gatsibo, Nyanza, Karongi, Nyamagabe, Rusizi, Gicumbi and few parts of Rulindo, Kamonyi, Muhanga, Ngororero, Rutsiro, Nyabihu, Gakenke and Rubavu districts.

Moderate wind ranging between 4 and 6 m/s is expected over the remaining parts of the country.

Safety tips

The City of Kigali, on Sunday, also urged people in high risk zones to relocate.

"Rainwater drains should also be unclogged across the city, harvest rainwater and relocate from houses that have signs of collapsing. Slopes close to houses should be protected to avoid collapse," it tweeted.

"People should avoid driving and people must be inside the houses and not under trees during heavy rain. People should also avoid standing in water and should avoid using mobile phones while it is raining, they should also unplug electric equipment," reads part of the tweet.

The safety tips also advise strengthening roofs and ceilings and planting trees around houses to curb strong winds.

"While constructing, the doors and windows should not face wind direction. In areas that usually face strong winds, long walls that protect roofs and ceilings must be built," say the guidelines.

The City of Kigali is also conducting studies on six high critical flooding spots and a storm water management master plan mitigate floods in the long-term.

The six flooding spots in Kigali include Rugunga, Gisozi-Umukindo, Rwandex, Kinyinya and Nyabisindu among others.

According to MINEMA, farmers are advised to apply anti-erosion measures by constructing terraces, anti-erosion ditches and planting trees to avoid soil degradation and retain run-off water.