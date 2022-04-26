Sierra Leone: Police Officer Boosts FQE in Kono

While officially launching the KakaMoi Foundation on the 18th of April, Sub-Inspector Mohamed KakaMoi promoted sport and the New Direction's free quality education initiative in Sandor Chiefdom,Kono District.

Having served for long as a police officer and representing Sierra Leone on the international stage in Somalia, Kakamoi deemed it expedient to play a part in the developing of the country by starting from his home, Sandor Chiefdom in Kono District, where he donated 1,150 books, pens, and pencils for pupils in the nine sections of the chiefdom.

He also donated eight (8) bags of rice to the section chiefs and mammy queens, three (3) different sets of football jerseys, and five ( 5 ) footballs to Wordu and Seidu villages in the Sumumjife section.

Inspector Kakamoi promised that he would construct a modern hand-dug well at Kassechendedu and that the said project had kick-started since 19th April, this.

He said he will also refurbish seven hand-dug wells in Wordu town.

A football competition was also staged among the six (6) sections in Upper Sandor in which the Sinkongoefeh section won the final competition by a goal to nil against the host - Sumumjife section.

The first-winner prize was one million five hundred thousand Leones (1,500,000).

He noted that he is not a politician but a police officer and that he remains humble and dedicated to serving his country at all cost.

S.K. Momodu, who is also a development oriented individual in the chiefdom expressed appreciation for the contribution of Sub-Inspector Mohamed Kakamoi for joining him to develop upper Sandor and Sandor as a whole.

He promised to work in line with the request of the people in the chiefdom at every given time and further promised a change in the lives of the people of Sandor through his partnership with Sub-Inspector KakaMoi.

He advised Inspector Kakamoi to be steadfast and not listen to side comments but focus on the interest of the people as a key priority.

He stated that they would transform Sandor through development, peace, and cohesion, adding that as long as they are together, greatness will always be the result.

He encouraged all, especially the youth, to focus on the development of the land and not politics.

Statements were made by the representative of the Paramount Chief, Chief F.T Kakamoi, section chef representatives, mammy Queens' representative, youth, teachers, parent representatives, among several others.

They all appreciated their sons,S.K. Momodu and Inspector KakaMoi and vowed to give them their total support in developing the chiefdom.