Sierra Leone: Fatmata Awolo Clocks Personal Best in Michael Johnson Invitational Meet

26 April 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone's sprinter, Fatmata Awolo clocked a Personal Best time of 11.34 sec at the Michael Johnson Invitational meet, Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium, Waco, Texas, USA.

It was a busy weekend of action for the 22-year old who compited against top notch in the track including eventual winner Brittany Brown.

Awolo was in the same Heat 7 with Brown who with a wind-assisted clocked 10.66 (3.2m/s).

The US 2019 world 200m silver medallist who continued to make strides in the shorter event, having run a PB of 10.99 at the start of the month and begun the year with a best of 11.21 beat the likes of Gabby Thomas 10.80 sec, Tamar Clark 10.81 as well as Awolo 11.34 sec.

The Sierra Leone sprinter last competed in a competitive 100 Metres event on 23 May 2021 at the Championnats Regionaux de la Ligue D'athletisme De Dakar, Stade Senghor, in Dakar, Senegal where she clocked 12.45 seconds.

