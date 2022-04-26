Ghana: 3rd 'Autism Awareness Creation' Cycling Held

Autistic cyclist, Young Phil Bertino, led over 30 professional cyclists to ride from Accra to Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region to mark the third edition of 'Autism Awareness Creation through Cycling' event on Saturday.

The 49.2km ride of 2:01:12sec started from Adenta and rode through Achimota, Lapaz, Mallam Junction and headed to Kasoa to Nyanyano was climaxed with a durbar at the Gomoa Nyanyano Chief Palace where over 1000 pupils welcomed the entourage led by Young Phil.

At the durbar, pupils were presented with branded exercise books and pens by the cyclist in a bid to promote education in the area.

The event was organized by the Liztino Center for Children with Special Needs (LCCSN), GOIL and the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF).

Speaking at the durbar, the founder of (LCCSN) and mother of Phil, Mrs Angel Bertino informed the Chiefs and people about autism and the need to expose affected children to healthy activities like cycling.

"Cycling and other sporting activities would help such children to recover, excel in sports and live an independent life," she stated.

She added that, Young Phil has become better and on the way to full recovery since they realized his interest in cycling and began to nurture it to the fullest.

"Society must begin to accept such children and be given the opportunities to grow and become responsible citizens," she stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Chiefs and Elders of Nyanyano, Akombiahene Nana Aryee-quaye, commended the 15-year-old cyclist for his efforts in promoting cycling and autism.

"This is an indication that every child has a potential and parents must do well to give them the opportunity to explore," he stated.

He said, they were pleased with the donation, adding that it would go a long way to promote education while encouraging young people to engage in sports.