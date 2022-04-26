Ghana: Sports Management, Administration Course Ends in Winneba

A week-long Sports management and administration course has ended at the National Sports College (NSC)-Winneba on Saturday.

The training, organized by the NSC, was held under the theme; 'Sports Management, the Key to Sports Development in Ghana.

A total of 26 participants drawn from various sports institutions attended with Dr Austin Luguterrah of the University of Ghana and Dr Daniel Apaak from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as resource persons.

The intermediate course had Sports Marketing, Sports Policy, Coaching, Sports Management, Change Management, Sports Event Management and Contemporary Sports Leadership as subject areas lectured on.

Closing the course, Dr Austin Luguterrah urged practitioners to utilize modern trends of sports management and administration in order to catch up with the dynamic growth of the sports industry.

That, he said, could be done by periodically upgrading; taking advantage of opportunities available to always be on top of their game.

He said, there were many new trends and ideas in sports administration which Ghanaian practitioners must do well to utilize to become better.

The Deputy Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate (PPMED) at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Alhaji Sani Mohammed also applauded the participants for attending the session.

He said that falls in line with President Nana Akufo-Addo's directive to MoYS to expand the capacity of the College to ensure it spreads across the country.

"There is also a vision to create an educational institution at the college so that young talents recruited by the college, would school there while developing their talents," he added.

Alhaji Mohammed said the Sports Ministry was working around the clock to implement the much-needed Sports Development Fund to aid the development and promotion of the least financed sports in the country.

The Acting Director of the College, Noah Bukari, also congratulated the participants and encouraged them to apply the knowledge acquired in their various institutions to help in the development of Ghana sports.

According to the National NSC, an advanced level of the course would be held later in the year.

Attendees were awarded with certificates after the course.