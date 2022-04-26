Ghana: LOC Calls On Neenyi Ghartey Vii Ahead of Accra 2023 Games

Winneba — A delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Accra 2023 African Games on Sunday paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, NeenyiGhartey VII at his office in Winneba, Central Region.

The team, led by the Executive Chairman Dr KwekuOfosu-Asare elaborately briefed the traditional ruler on Ghana's preparations towards the quadrennial event.

Ghana is hosting the continent's biggest sporting festival for the first time since the Games started in the Congo Brazzaville in 1965.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Ofosu-Asare said every region should feel part of the games; hence the need to call on Neenyi Ghartey VII to explain the rational, duties and benefits of the Games assigned by President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo since the committee was inaugurated.

He said the visit was also to seek his blessings for next year's Games as well as play a part in the celebration of this year's Aboakyer festival.

"The Aboakyer is one of the biggest festivals in Ghana and when we were told it is due in May, we thought it prudent to call on you too in our quest to conscientise and collaborate with you to have a successful festive period," he added.

Dr Ofosu-Asare disclosed that prior to the Aboakyer festival, a four-day tennis tournament under the auspices of the LOC and the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) would be held in Winneba to unearth more talents to join team Ghana ahead of the Accra 2023 Games.

He disclosed the competition would kick-start from Thursday May 5 to Sunday May 8, which will be the finals.

NeenyiGhartey VII expressed confidence in the LOC to delivering a successful event.

"Sports discipline is key in Ghana and Winneba can't be left out. We have organised disciplines from marathon, tennis and they were all done through the Winneba Sports College. It's not the first time, but we are more excited because it is linked to the Accra 2023 Games.

"This is going to be an opener for Winnea and I believe it will bring success to Ghana. I believe the Planning Committee and Traditional Council will embrace this when they hear of the title behind this tournament," he added.

NeenyiGhartey VII said that they always wanted big names to associate the Aboakyer festival with "so that people will know that we don't only go and catch the deer, but do other things as well."

Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area pledged his support and presence when the event commences on May 5.

Present at the ceremony were the Chief Operating Officer, Dr Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Mr Reks Brobby, as well as other members of the LOC, Mrs Beatrice Dwumfour Williams and Mr Ahmed OsumanuHalid Imam.

The team made a stop-over at the Winneba Sports College to tour the facility.