Rwanda: Floods Ravage Kicukiro Business Centre

Businesses operating at Kicukiro Business Centre have requested the City of Kigali to come up with urgent measures that could curb further losses caused by floods.

The appeal follows losses costing hundreds of millions of francs that were incurred during Saturday night downpour.

"Floods happened Saturday night and until now, we have not yet evacuated our goods because there is still stagnant water in the buildings. Stocks are still submerged," Frank Manzi, an investor who manages a building that serves about 300 traders told The New Times on Monday.

Tonnes of goods that include food commodities, computers, electric equipment, vehicles, bank offices, and lifts among others were damaged, Manzi said, adding that they are still counting losses.

According to him, they had previously requested water channels along the road but nothing was done.

Some of the products that were damaged because of floods at Kicukiro Centre commercial complex on Saturday evening on April 23

"We are still waiting for a solution. We are worried because as it continues to rain, the flooding could wash away our goods again," he said.

One of the shops with goods valued at about Rwf30 million was totally submerged. Yet some traders have no insurance, he revealed.

"Floods submerged up to one metre and half of the building. Construction of the road from Sonatubes to Gahanga had not planned a way to channel rainwater to avoid flooding over the businesses," said Benjamin Rurangwa, a trader in Kicukiro centre.

Pudence Rubingisa, the Mayor of City of Kigali said that currently many new roads are being constructed and rehabilitated, and that drains along the roads should be complied with.

"We are going to correct errors where water channels were not put in place to control surface runoff. During road construction, temporary water channels should be set up and even after construction; water channels should be well maintained. The issue of water channels on Sonotubes-Gahanga road must be addressed," he said.

Six bridges were also destroyed in Kigali city--four in Gasabo district and two in Nyarugenge district.

Rubingisa said that different bridges are being widened following studies which have recommended the need to manage flooding.

"These include bridges around Green Hills towards Controle Technique, the bridge around Kigali Parents School, bridges on Mpazi drainage, among others. More will be widened according to studies to be able to control floods," he said.

Three-day heavy rain expected

A forecast released by the weatherman on Monday April 25, shows that heavy rain is expected in the nights of April 25, 26 and 27 in northern province, Eastern province, City of Kigali, the districts of Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Huye, Gisagara and some parts of Ruhango, Muhanga and Nyanza.

"These parts are likely to face unusual floods, landslides, and infrastructure damages," the weatherman has warned, adding that more measures need to be taken to prevent effects.

Meanwhile, a toll-free number 6080 is available for information about the forecast.

At least 11 people died during the Saturday downpour, while 13 others sustained injuries, according to an assessment by the Ministry of Emergency Preparedness (MINEMA).

The breakdown of the assessment shows that seven people died in Nyamasheke district, two in Kicukiro, one in Gasabo, and one in Ngororero district.

It also shows that one person was injured in Nyamasheke district, four in Kicukiro, three in Gasabo, four in Ngororero and one in Rulindo district.

The report also shows that 100 houses were destroyed countrywide while two electric poles were damaged, and roads were blocked.