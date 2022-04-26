Kenya: IEBC Meets Azimio, Chama Cha Kazi Parties Over Running Mates' Stalemate

Nairobi — Azimio Secretariat Executive Director Raphael Tuju, Chama Cha Kazi Party leader Moses Kuria and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Secretary Junet Mohamed are among leaders meeting with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials over the issue of timelines for the submission of the names of running mates and Deputy governor positions which has proven to be a headache for political parties.

The meeting taking place at the Anniversary towers is aimed at unlocking the deadlock on the timelines that presidential and gubernatorial aspirants are supposed to unveil their running mates and deputies respectively by April 28.

While IEBC has maintained that the April 28 deadline stands, Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya has argued that it is not backed by law.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya argues that since presidential aspirants become candidates after the first week of June, the commission can only receive the names of the running mate after the aspirant officially becomes a candidate.

While defending its position on the timelines the Wafula Chebukati-led commission contended that the April 28 timeline provides them more time to vet candidates on educational and ethical grounds ahead of certifying them.

"It is noteworthy that some of the requirements for candidature such as educational qualifications and citizenship would necessitate seeking information from other government agencies. This objective cannot be attained if the deputy presidential candidates' particulars are only presented to the commission on the date of registration," said Chebukati in a letter copied to Azimio coalition.

With only two days to the deadline, both Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition and Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance are yet to name their running mates.