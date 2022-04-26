Kenya: Equity Concludes Hackathon Marathon, Winners Take Home Sh600,000

Equity Group has concluded its first edition of Equity Hackathon which saw University students from take home up to Sh 600,000 and a mentorship opportunity from Microsoft.

The initiative, which was done in partnership with Microsoft challenged the students to be innovative and collaborate to build proofs of concept and minimum viable products for predefined business problems and social issues.

The Hackathon, which opened for registration on 4th February, saw a total of 663 students register and compete to be among the top 120 shortlisted participants to take part as innovators.

Students from the University of Nairobi and Meru University of Science and Technology were recognized for delivering solutions that seek to address business and social challenges in the Payments, Financial Inclusion, and Digital Identity thematic areas.

The winner was team Rutela, from the University of Nairobi, 1st runner up - team Jazia, from Meru University of Science and Technology, 2nd runner up - Hubert Kimani, from the University of Nairobi and 3rd runner up - Team Code Ninjas, from the University of Nairobi

The 1st and 2nd Runners Up took home a cash prize of Shs 250,000 and Shs 150,000 respectively while tThe 3rd Runners Up won Shs 100,000 and a gift hamper for each team member

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, James Mwangi appreciated the participants for the creativity and innovation that they displayed during the competition.

"This initiative has enabled us to see firsthand the wealth of innovation and creativity that we have in young people. We are in a world needy to find innovative solutions, it gives me great pleasure to see the Academia and industry partner find solutions to real-life challenges. I appreciate the students from Meru University and the University of Nairobi who accepted to take part in the Equity Hackathon."

Microsoft Kenya ADC Program Manager, Irene Githinji noted that Kenya is emerging as an innovations hub, especially in the financial sector, and organizations need to start looking internally for solutions that will give them an edge in the market.

"We are indeed not surprised by the ideas we have seen these young students work on during the Hackathon. The spirit of innovation is ripe in Kenya and it is time for Kenyan corporates to start looking at local education institutions and technology hubs for the development of unique solutions for their business needs," said Irene Githinji