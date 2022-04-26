Tanzania: Diaspora Policy in Offing

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the government is putting final touches on drafting a policy for Tanzanians in the Diaspora.

Ms Samia made the revelation in Washington DC in the United States on Sunday, during a meeting with Tanzanians living in the North American country.

"I have directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation to prepare enough copies of the draft policy which will be distributed here in the United States and other countries.

"After going through the draft, you will give us your inputs, however you should bear in mind that not all of your requests will be incorporated in the envisaged policy," Ms Samia told the audience at the meeting.

On the other hand, President Samia assured the Tanzanians in the Diaspora that the country is moving towards the right direction politically.

Ms Samia told the Tanzanians that the special task force which was formed to coordinate views of political stakeholders will present its report to the government to chart the way forward politically.

"We have improved our relations and trust with other countries in the world. We want to take Tanzania to the path which was left behind by the founding father of Tanzania Mwalimu Julius Nyerere," she observed.

President Samia stressed further that the trust and relations with other nations will place Tanzania as among reliable countries whose views and voice will be respected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Director of Information Services and Chief Government Spokesperson Mr Gerson Msigwa, urged Tanzanians in the Diaspora to invest back at home and purchase houses built by the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

"More than 5tri/- has been invested in the NHC. The state-owned corporation is well set to construct houses to be sold to Tanzanians back at home and those in the Diaspora," Mr Msigwa said during a news conference, adding; "The government has also issued a permit to NHC to secure loans amounting to 174bn/- to complete projects whose construction had stalled."

Mr Msigwa mentioned some of the projects as Kawe 711 project, which include 420 housing units as well as Morocco Square, which includes residential houses, shopping malls and other amenities.

The former Director of Presidential Communication between 2015 and 2021 told the Tanzanians in the Diaspora that they could as well purchase houses in Dodoma, where the NHC is constructing 300 housing units out of the target of building 1,000 houses in the capital city.

"There are also other projects in many parts of the country including the Kigamboni area. Buying houses from NHC is beneficial and there will be no need of going through middlemen, some of whom could be conmen," he stated.

During his visit in the United States, in which she graced the premiering of the Tanzania Royal Tour documentary in New York and Los Angeles, President Samia also met with Chair and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Christalina Georgieva.

President Samia also met and held talks with the President of the World Bank Group, Mr David Malpass, at the headquarters of the Bretton Woods institute in Washington DC.