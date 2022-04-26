Tanzania: Mpango Inaugurate Tanganyika, Zanzibar Union Book

Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango has launched a book that elaborates deeply the history of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

The book fully describes how the union was attained and unveils measures set by the two governments in providing permanent solutions to various union issues that arise.

"Majority of Tanzanians are born after the union... we want the present generation and the coming ones to understand this union and its importance in our country," Vice President, Philip Mpango said on Tuesday during the 58th union Anniversary held at Jakaya Kikwete Convention Center in Dodoma

In addition, the Vice President instructed the ministry in the Vice President's Office from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar to collaborate with the ministry of education from both sides so as to ensure that the book launched today is available in all parts of Tanzania.

The book has been reviewed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the revolutionary government President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi who have delivered their comments to help improve the book and together prepared a joint statement which is available in the book.

Equally, the Vice called upon national leaders countrywide to strive in maintaining and keeping the union of the country as a way of honoring the founders of the union.

"For us to continue enjoying the peace, solidarity and unity we have now, it is important for the leaders to maintain the union that has been left by our founders," Vice President, Philip Mpango said