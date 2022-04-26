Tanzania: Samia Takes Union At Heart

Cognisant of the importance of the Union between Mainland Tanzania (Tanganyika) and Zanzibar, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, since she ascended to the top most leadership post, has demonstrated her resolve to protect and sustain the merger with all her strength.

It would be recalled that when she addressed the Parliament for the first time in April last year, President Samia said she would throw her weight behind the Union, including sustaining the success recorded since the two sides were united in 1964.

"This year our nation commemorates the 57th year of Zanzibar Revolution and the Union, including marking the 60th anniversary of Tanzania's independence. During that period, so many achievements have been recorded. I would like to thank all leaders of all government phases for the good job," President Samia was quoted as saying in her maiden speech to the Parliament in April 22, 2021.

Stressing her point in acknowledging the contribution made by former national leaders in building the good foundation for the nation, President Samia said in her speech: "I would like to tell Tanzanians that the vision and the direction of the sixth phase government will be focused on maintaining all the achievements recorded in the past phases in both governments (Union and Zanzibar), including bringing new ideas. Basically, this is the logic and meaning of the slogan 'Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania-Kazi Iendee' which literally translates as 'The United republic of Tanzania-Let the work continue."

Knowing it is a gift that the founders of this nation- Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Mzee Abeid Aman Karume- left for Tanzanians, President Samia, since day one, has been instructing ministers in corresponding sectors in both the Union and Zanzibar governments to work closely in coordinating issues and resolving matters.

Since then, ministers in corresponding sectors from both sides of the Union (Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar) have been witnessed closely working together, including attending events.

To ensure the government strengthens the merger, the Ministry of State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment) has been retained by the sixth phase government specifically to address union and environmental issues, including challenges.

According to details made available by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Sunday, over 10 Union challenges have been resolved in the past one year of President Samia.

"Let us commit our support towards our leaders, President Samia Suluhu Hassan and President Hussein Mwinyi, because both have shown commitment to strengthening the Union. Every Tanzanian has a great role to play in this," Prime Minister Majaliwa was quoted as saying when gracing the official opening of trade and service exhibition at Maisara grounds in Zanzibar on Sunday.

Recalling the statement from Zanzibar Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla's speech, Prime Minister Majaliwa insisted that eleven Union challenges were resolved in the past one year, a situation which indicates how Presidents Samia and Mwinyi are serious in strengthening the Union.

"We used dialogues under the good will of our leaders to resolve challenges. We are now focusing on development in the Union instead of grievances," he said, mentioning some of the major benefits as distribution of job opportunities in the Union government at the ratio of 21 per cent for Zanzibar and 79 per cent for Tanzania mainland.

The Prime Minister urged the public to protect the prevailing peace and stability and the growing trade and business opportunities in the country, noting that Tanzanians and particularly Zanzibaris should better make use of the Union, East Africa Community (EAC), Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the African Continent Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).

Second Vice-President Abdulla said "As we celebrate 'Muungano (Union) @ 58', Tanzanians in both Zanzibar and mainland should fully support the union, because it has been benefitting them in all aspects, and any emerging complaint would be dealt through dialogues."

According to Second Vice-President Abdulla, Vice-President in the Union government, Dr Phillip Mpango has directed all public offices operating in Zanzibar to listen and address people's grievances and continue educating the citizens on the origin of the union and involvement of its founders, especially the late Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume and the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

On his part, State Minister- Office of the Second Vice-President (Policy, Coordination and House of Representatives) Mr Hamza Hassan Juma, who is also responsible for Union affairs, says the Union is still strong.

Prof Issah Shivji is on record as having said the Union is the only surviving example of a political association of African sovereign states.

According to the professor, the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar has displayed the best lesson to the Unions in Africa which were formed during the same time but all of them failed, such as the Senegal and Gambia (Senegambia), Ghana and British Togoland, Italian and British Somaliland, Mali Federation, Ghana-Guinea-Mali Union and the Greater Maghreb Union.

The political Union just came later in 1964 but the people of Tanganyika and the people of Zanzibar had long historical and cordial relations and long associations which has existed between them many centuries before 1964.

The long established beneficial association between the peoples of Mainland Tanzania and Tanganyika and the ties of kinship and amity between them has been successfully maintained and strengthened.

Zanzibar itself as part of the Union has made huge progress in socio-economic development during these 58 years of the Union.

The Islands now have a source of a reliable electricity from TANESCO as opposed to the diesel generated power that was in use immediately after the revolution; Mainland Tanzania is a source of most consumable agricultural products in Zanzibar as well as a market, employment and investments destination for people from Zanzibar.

Social integration is at its peak between the people of the two sides.