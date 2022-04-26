Kenya: Govt Declares Tuesday May 3 Public Holiday to Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has declared Tuesday May 3 a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, that will mark the end of Ramadhan.

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of fasting among Muslim faithfuls.

Matiang'i made the announcement in a special gazette notice issued on Tuesday.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Tuesday, the 3rd May 2022, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr," read the notice.

The Interior CS also declared Friday, April 29 a public to accord all Kenyans the opportunity to participate in the State Funeral Service in honour of the life of the former President Mwai Kibaki who succumbed to his illness last Friday.

A funeral service in honour of the former president will be held on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium ahead of a state funeral in his Nyeri home.

is currently lying in State within Parliament buildings is set to be laid to rest at his Othaya home on Saturday.