Rwanda on Track in CHOGM Preparations - UK Envoy

Omar Daair, UK High Commissioner to Rwanda, said that Rwanda is on track in preparations for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) but more efforts are needed in service delivery, especially in restaurants.

The British envoy was speaking during a media briefing in Kigali on April 25.

"Am very much confident that the delegates of CHOGM are going to enjoy themselves in Rwanda and see a beautiful country with wonderful nature and very hospitable people, and a great cultural scene," said Daair.

But one thing that could be better, he said, is the speed of getting your meal in a restaurant, which is very slow.

About two months away from the actual high-level meeting which is scheduled to take place in Kigali from June 20 to 25, the government is making strides in preparations.

For instance, there have been improved and new infrastructure projects such as the expansion of deviation roads and other facilities being put in place to ensure the guests have a better experience while in Kigali.

Prince Charles, the heir-apparent to the British throne announced that he and his wife, Camilla, also known as the Duchess of Cornwall will attend CHOGM among other world dignitaries.

The leaders' summit will be preceded by meetings for representatives from Commonwealth networks for youth, women, civil society, and business actors discussing current political, economic, social and environmental issues.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal countries. Representing a third of the world it is home to 2.6 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

Rwanda will assume the role of Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth for the next two years.