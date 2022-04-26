Namibia: Fisheries Ministry Needs N$58,4m for Marine Policing

THE minister of fisheries and marine resources, Derek Klazen, says the ministry would need N$58,4 million for marine and inland monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS) activities.

Klazen made these remarks during the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources' 2022/23 budget proposal in parliament last week.

He was seeking approval for the allocation of N$176 million for the ministry.

The MCS function is to ensure that aquatic resources are protected.

This is done through the combating of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities within Namibia's exclusive economic zone, and on inland water bodies.

The MCS programme includes the monitoring of all landings at land-based fish-processing plants, ports and off-port facilities, and conducting coastal and land patrols and inspections.

"Our ocean is faced with many challenges, including IUU fishing activities, and the negative impact of climate change where an increase in the sea's surface temperature is resulting in decreasing dissolved oxygen levels and the frequent occurrence of harmful algal blooms which threaten marine life," Klazen said.

Under the MCS programme, law-enforcement officers and fisheries inspectors carry out activities by air, sea and river patrols to ensure fishing activities are carried out within the ambit of the law.

Klazen said the MCS programme is crucial in ensuring that only licensed vessels are permitted within the exclusive economic zone.

He said the resources available to the ministry, and this programme in particular, had been on the decrease for several years while the cost of repairing assets such as patrol vessels, aircraft and vehicles, has been increasing.

"Should this trend continue, it would render the ministry unable to fulfil its mandate," he said.

The minister was also seeking approval for N$37 million for a survey and stock assessment research programme of which the data is used to determine the level of biomass of commercially exploitable marine resources.

Klazen further requested the approval of N$37 million for the promotion of aquaculture and inland fisheries.

The funds would also go towards the promotion of responsible and sustainable development of the aquaculture sector.

"Under this programmes eight research fish farms are currently operational, providing advisory services to farmers, and producing fingerlings and full-sized fish for distribution," he said.

Funds from the previous financial year were utilised for research on aquaculture and inland fisheries, Klazen said, which resulted in seven peer-reviewed scientific publications and five master's degrees through research done at Kamutjonga Inland Fisheries Institute in Kavango East region.

The ministry also needs N$11 million for its policy and economic advice programme.

It is expected to finalise the blue economy policy and framework for the fisheries sector.

"Additionally, this programme is responsible for the management of fishing rights, the analysis of the socio-economic impact of gazetted total allowable catch, and the allocation of fishing quotas. Moreover, the programme advises on the setting of resource rent values, such as levies and fees payable," Klazen said.

The bulk of the budget allocation, amounting to N$164 million, is earmarked for personnel expenditure, and N$12 million is budgeted for development.

A further N$30 million is earmarked for staff capacity improvement and skills development.