Sudan: UN Calls for Probe Into Attack in Darfur That Killed 168, Injured 99

Hamid Abdulsalam/UNAMID
A panoramic view of al Geneina in West Darfur, Sudan, where the inter-communal violence is reported to have started.
26 April 2022
Radio France Internationale

The United Nations has called for an investigation into the killings last Sunday of residents of Kerneik, West Darfur in Sudan. An aid group working in the area said 168 people were killed, and 98 were wounded.

Calling for an immediate end to the violence that forced thousands more to flee, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said in a statement that he wanted "an in-depth and transparent investigation, the results of which should be made public and help to identify the perpetrators of violence and bring them to justice."

SRSG @volkerperthes deplores heinous killings of civilians in Kereneik, West Darfur, and calls for immediate end to violence and in-depth investigation

UN reminds authorities & armed groups of their international legal obligation to protect all civilianshttps://t.co/EOHmdiaNPE pic.twitter.com/U2wG3VBeMU

-- UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission Sudan (@UNITAMS) April 24, 2022

Health facilities were also attacked, the UN claims.

The fighting kicked off on Sunday after two people were killed by unknown assailants, according to Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced (GCRD) in Darfur.

A large group with heavy weapons attacked Kreinik in the early hours of Sunday, torching and looting properties, according to Regal.

The GCRD aids those displaced in the region with food and other assistance.

"The UN reminds the authorities and armed groups of their international legal obligation to protect all civilians, and civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools and water systems," according to the UN statement.

It also took note that the Sudanese Armed Forces said it would evacuate the injured.

"Free, safe and unhindered humanitarian access is urgently needed. The UN in Sudan stands ready to provide aid to those in need," it added.

The fighting stems from ethnic clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs, one of the deadliest in recent memory.

Coup and UN base closure

A military coup carried out in Sudan last October has created chaos for the Darfur region. Sudan's military leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, was the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which carried out rapes and murders in the region in 2014 and 2015, as documented by Human Rights Watch.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Darfur ended in 2020, and inter-communal clashes have gradually increased since then.

Fighting broke out in 2003 after rebels rose up and launched an insurgency after feeling sidelined by far away Khartoum, the capital. Then-president Omar al-Bashir responded by sending Janjaweed militias, who have been accused of committing mass rapes and murder, including crimes against humanity.

An estimated 300,000 people were killed and 277 million forced to flee the fighting.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X