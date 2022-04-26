Uganda: It Is Foolhardy for Politicians, Media to Keep Disputing Govt Statistics, Says Ofwono Opondo

The Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo has said it is wrong for politicians and the media to always dispute statistics and facts presented by government ministries and agencies.

"It is important for us in the media to give UBOS an endorsement of approval as a credible source. It has become fashionable for us in the media and political class to dispute information from government institutions. When you listen to the discourse in parliament, sometimes you ask if a Member of Parliament can dispute facts given by UBOS, then can dispute facts given by government,"Opondo said.

"I want to assume that when a minister or ministry goes to parliament, they must have got data and statistics from UBOS. The most ideal is that before any ministry of public official goes to any platform, they should check data with UBOS. Therefore, there should be no basis for anybody within Uganda to dispute information brought by UBOS or government agencies."

The government spokesperson was on Tuesday morning speaking during a breakfast engagement between the Uganda Bureau of Statistics(UBOS) with journalist on how to foster partnerships.

Opondo said it has become fashionable in the country for politicians to dispute government statistics and facts and that the same has been carried on by journalists who quote the politicians.

He said a number of such incidents have happened with Members of Parliament and politicians during political rallies who dispute government statistics in order to give alternative facts that suit their own narrative.

"Everybody thinks they have adequate and accurate information. Because of democracy which has brought freedom, each of us thinks it is freedom to spread whatever information you have regardless of the authenticity of the source. However, in Uganda, it is the trend and fashionable that whether you are talking of the number of children in a school, classrooms or health centres, it will be disputed. Everybody has become an authority of statistics in Uganda."

"Even if it is an opinion, it should be based on some facts which are verifiable otherwise we shall run to nowhere or else we can't run the country that way. Like lawyers say if everybody was allowed to interpret the laws, we would be in a jungle."

Opondo said the media should play a key role in ensuring that data captured by government through UBOS is disseminated to the public as an endorsement of approval for the government institution mandated by law to collect, analyse and disseminate statistics.

The government spokesperson said in case of issues with the information collected and released by UBOS, this can be questioned in an organized manner but not mere disputing it .

According to the Uganda Media Centre Executive Director, the media should do its work by being factual, objective, fair and serve national interests.

The defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye also shared similar sentiments with Opondo, saying the media has duty to provide facts to the public at all times.

"Reputation is earned from giving facts that are timely. However, the trend in this country is better to go with a rumour than wait for facts. Journalists don't care if they get it right. They want to get it fast. It's important to give correct information for the good of the public and those you are writing about," Brig Kulayigye said.

"The media has a duty to give facts to the public and should avoid publishing rumors .Media should act ethically while reporting. The media plays a big role but this must be enhanced for the media to promote peace and stability because some stories we write may actually be burning our home."

Kulayigye also took a swipe at members of the public, especially politicians who dispute statistics as presented by government agencies, saying it is wrong.

"I remember one presidential candidate said Museveni confuses us with figures. I died. If you don't believe data, what are you going to believe as a leader? How are you going to lead us if you don't believe data is a factor in governance?"

The UBOS Executive Director, Dr. Chris Mukiza described data and statistics as the most important resources of the world that must always be treasured by everyone.

"Good statistics are like clean water and clean money that everyone wants. If you have counterfeit money, the medium of exchange is not there. We must as statisticians produce clean statistics because it is a public good,"Dr.Mukiza said.

He said the UBOS website is being revamped to ensure clean and easily accessible data is provided for members of the public.

"Once the public understands the statistics, they provide reliable statistical information to us."

The UBOS Executive Director said the agency will ensure they work hand in hand with the media as one of the ways to ensure dissemination of statistics to the public.