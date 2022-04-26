Uganda: Uma Holds Victoria Hospital to a 3-3 Draw in Friendly Soccer Match

Uganda Medical Association and UMC Victoria hospital settled for a 3-3 draw in a friendly match held at Kampala Paramedical pitch near TASO in Mulago

UMA's captain Robert Robinson saved the day as UMC Victoria raced into the lead. Charles Kawesa captained UMC Victoria hospital.

The UMA football team

The organisers of the match said the aim of the friendly was to contribute to universal access to health and health care and to promote professional ethical standards among medical doctors in Uganda.

Over the last couple of months UMC Victoria hospital has engaged in a number of social initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the health well being of society.

