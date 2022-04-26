Rwanda: Survivors in Fresh Bid to Bring to Book Key Genocide Fugitives

Amayaga Genocide Survivors Foundation (AGSF) and the umbrella body of the survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Ibuka, have committed to work together to gather information that can lead to bringing to book genocide fugitives Charles Kagabo, Jacques Nsabimana among others.

The commitment was made on Sunday April 24, during the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Amayaga region in former Ntongwe commune

This area faced atrocities and particularity of 1994 genocide against the Tutsi since it was a corridor for Tutsi who were fleeing from killings around the country.

Different officials attended 28th commemoration of 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Amayaga region

For instance, in Ruhango district so many Interahamwe militias in collaboration with Burundian refugees on the opposite hill of Nyagahama attacked the Tutsi whom Bourgmaster Kagabo had gathered at the former Ntongwe commune.

Kagabo was born in Ntongwe commune and studied at Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare Indatwa n'inkesha in nursing.

He worked in Nyanza clinic before leading Ntongwe Commune during the interim government after the murder of Bourgmaster Alfred Habumugisha.

In 2008 Kagabo was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gacaca court in absentia.

Ruhango genocide memorial where more 65 genocide remains were given decent burial houses over 60,000 genocide remains

"We are going to work with Ibuka to gather information of genocide perpetrators who are yet to be arrested such as Charles Kagabo and Jacques Nsabimana among others who are still roaming abroad. The Burundians who went back in their country after committing genocide should also be brought to book. The countries should discuss ways to collaborate on solving this issue," said Evode Munyurangabo, the president of Amayaga Genocide Survivors Foundation (AGSF).

He recommended that the sites such as Nyamukumba, Rutabo, Nyiranduga and Kibanda hills, Gacuriro and Ntungamo with genocide history where Tutsi tried to resist Interahamwe should be well preserved.

On Sunday, 65 genocide remains were also accorded decent burial in Ruhango memorial site where over 60,000 victims are resting in peace.

Egide Nkuranga, the president of IBUKA reiterated the call to bring to book genocide perpetrators of Amayaga region.

"We should carry out research and investigations on the genocide in this region so that all perpetrators face justice. We thank the government for having handled two million cases in Gacaca courts in this area," he said.

During the commemoration event 65 bodies were accorded a decent burial on April 24 in Ruhango

Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi, the Minister for Local Government, echoed that the atrocities of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi which were led by genocide fugitive Kagabo among others and called for more efforts to arrest them.

He said that the efforts to fight against genocide ideology and denial should be intensified.

"We should never tolerate those who are still sowing genocide ideology. In the Southern Province, last year, 37 genocide cases were recorded during the 100 days of commemoration. So far since the beginning of the 28th commemoration activities, 12 cases have already been recorded which requires intensified efforts to combat the genocide ideology," he said.

Senate Dusingizemungu Jean Pierre addresses the mourners about genocide history in Amayaga region

Evode Munyurangabo, the president of Amayaga Genocide Survivors Foundation (AGSF).