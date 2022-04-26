Gambia: Brikama Utd, Hawks Join Real On Top of Gff 1st Div. League

Brikama United and Hawks FC have joined Real de Banjul at the top of the standings after collecting points during their opening games of the second round of the league played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday.

The Sateba boys, Brikama United were held to a goalless draw by Marimoo, while Hawks FC collected the maximum points after defeating Steve Biko 2-0 during the late encounter played under the floodlight at the Stadium.

Both Brikama United and Hawks FC capitalized on Real de Banjul's lose to Elite United earlier on Saturday.

Brikama United have conceded their eighth draw of the season after their latest result, while Marimoo FC recorded their sixth draw of the league.

The result moved Brikama United to the top of the standings with 39 points, superior on goal-difference and leveled on points with Real de Banjul and Hawks FC respectively.

In the Hawks-Steve Biko 2-0 encounter, Habib Camara opened the scoring for Hawks in the 23rd minute, before Modou Lamin Jarju doubled their lead in the 73rd minute of the second half.

The Reds, Hawks FC have now recorded their ninth victory of the season, while Steve Biko suffered their fifth defeat of the season.

Hawks FC, who suffered five draws and two draws occupy 3rd position with 29 points, leveled with Brikama United and Real de Banjul respectively, while Steve Biko, who collected five wins and four draws sit 11th position with 19 points, leveled with Banjul United.