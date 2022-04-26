Gambia: Justice Ministry Welcomes Bia Lowe's Trial

The Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice has announced it has welcomed the criminal trial of alleged 'Jungler' Bai Lowe in Germany.

"The Attorney General and Minister of Justice welcomes the commencement of the criminal proceedings against Bai Lowe and alleged former member of the assassination squad popularly known as the "junglers" under former President Jammeh," a news release from the Justice Ministry states.

"The trial comes on the heels of the release of the TRRC report as well as the mutual collaboration between German and Gambian authorities."

"The government of The Gambia is working closely with German authorities in evidence gathering and provision of information relevant to the alleged offences."

Bai Lowe is accused of having participated in the gruesome murder of journalist Deyda Hydara, Haruna Jammeh, Dawda Nyassi and the attempted assassination of Lawyer Ousman Sillah."

"The TRRC also uncovered Mr. Lowes' involvement in the murder of 59 West African migrants in 2005."

This trial which is the first of many highlights government's commitment to accountability for crimes of the past as the ongoing domestic and international effort to realise this objective."

"The trial follows other similar collaborations between Gambia government and international partners such as the case of Micheal Sang Correa before the US courts and the investigation by Swiss authorities into former minister of Interior Ousman Sonko for crimes committed under the regime of former President Jammeh."