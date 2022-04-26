Gambia: Audit Report - Govt Awards Over D74 Million Contracts to Companies Unapproved By GPPA

The National Audit Report in its recently published Phase 1 Covid-19 Audit Report, has revealed that six contracts amounting to D74,332,500 were awarded to companies which were not included in the GPPA approved list, noting that some of the approved contracts were beyond the GPPA ceiling.

The companies mentioned in the report include D11,750,000 to Fouta Enterprise; D3,657,500 to Microtech Consulting; D31,050,000 to Basuks Enterprise; D12,500,000 to Kaira Catering Services; D12,250,000 to Fatima Sabally Trading; and D3,125,000 to EM Kay Stores Limited.

The report posited that contracts above GPPA threshold of D1 million were awarded to the following companies without GPPA approval: Zahra Limited - D11,925,000; BMS Consult Plus - D12, 500,000; Asta - D3,630,000; Rahma Gambia Limited - D14, 150,000; Zeine Enterprise - D20,500,000; Maa Foundation For Women -D33,000,000; LB Gaye & Sons Co Ltd - D13,000,000; and BMS Consult Plus - D7,000,000.

According to the report, five contracts amounting to D47,994,740 were inappropriately executed by the committee as transactions took place before contracts were awarded.

These include: Rahma Gambia Limited - D1,650,000; Zeine Enterprise - D20,500,000; General Transport Union - D11,692,900; AGS Gambia Limited - D1,651,840; and BMS Consult Plus D12,500,000.

On contracts awarded before GPPA approvals, the report noted that the following were contracts awarded before approval was granted by GPPA: Zahra Limited -D11,925,000; BMS Consult Plus - D12,500,000; Jagana Brothers - D4,223,839; General Transport Union - D11,692,900; Jalma Trading Enterprise - D13,020,000; Shea Trading Enterprise - D12,900,000; Fouta Enterprise - D74,250,000; Zeine Enterprise - D260,000; Global Industries Finance & Asset Management Company - D12,300,000; Suwareh & Brothers Enterprise - D13,250,000; and In-Depth Business Solutions Company Ltd - D12,500,000.

Additionally, the report disclosed that payments amounting to D98,300,000 were made to suppliers they could not ascertain are registered with GPPA as no evidence of business registration certificates from GPPA were provided for their review and they are Global Industries Finance & Asset Management D12,300,000; and Fouta Enterprise D86,000,000.

Highlighting on unpresented contract documents, the report added that the authorities could not provide evidence of contractual agreement for contracts amounting to D63,775,000 awarded to EM Kay Stores Limited, Technomate Construction & Engineering Procurement Enterprise, Fatima Sabally Trading, Kaira Catering Services, LB Gaye & Sons Co Ltd, and BMS Consult Plus.