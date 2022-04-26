Gambia: NAM Vows to Push Private Member Bill to Empower Local Governments

26 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Sulayman Jammeh, the newly elected National Assembly Member for Bundungka Kunda has vowed to push the private member Bill to empower local government authorities in order to have their autonomy - something he said would help them do their work effectively.

Hon. Jammeh made these remarks during an interview with The Point recently.

The Bundungka Kunda lawmaker said the local government lacks autonomy that affects them to carry out their work.

According to him, the local authorities are not getting even 25 percent of the budget support from the central government, making it difficult for them to do their developmental work within their respective communities.

"There are gaps that need to be addressed," he said, "so coming with the private Member Bill to empower the local government authorities will address some of their challenges at the council level."

Hon. Jammeh said, he would engage all the local government authorities across the country together with the ministry of lands and local government in order to come up with a targetable bill that addresses challenges the local government authorities are facing.

He added that he would continue working with the councilors in his constituency to look at the challenges Bundung is facing and find a solution to those challenges for the well-being of Bundung and the country at large as he was doing it before becoming the National Assembly Member.

He thanked the people of Bundungka Kunda for the trust and confidence they have in him to be their representative at parliament for next five years, while on the other hand being grateful to APRC for choosing him as their candidate for Bundungka Kunda Constituency.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X