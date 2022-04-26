Gambia: Muslim Hands Distributes Foodstuffs Worth Over D3m

Muslim Hands-The Gambia recently extended magnanimity with the distribution of foodstuffs valued at three million, nine hundred and sixty two thousand, three hundred and thirty-four dalasis and ninety-seven bututs (D3,962,343.97) to needy Muslims within the West Coast Region (WCR) and Kanifing Municipality (KMC).

The items donated includes, bags of rice and sugar, cartons of beans, cooking oil, moringa tea, onions, and lentil among others. The items donated through Muslims Hands, were provided by three international charities namely; Dyanet, a Turkish Foundation; Muslims Hands based in UK and Canada and Hayrat Aid-Turkey.

The gesture, which is an ongoing humanitarian gesture supporting vulnerable Muslims in the Holy month of Ramadan, is taking place at six distribution points from 22nd - 27th April.

The exercise is targeting 1493 households and these households amount to 17,916 people in 24 communities within the WCR and KMC.

Presenting the items, Ousman Jammeh, country manager for Muslim Hands- The Gambia, said the ultimate objective of the humanitarian gesture is to support underprivileged Muslims especially in this month of Ramadan.

"The objective is to ensure that vulnerables like orphans, widows and female headed households and other related people are supported in this month of Ramadan. Because we understand that some cannot afford foods in some part the country, especially in this month," he said.

In this regard, he said Muslim Hands- The Gambia deems it necessary to work with local authorities such as village development communities, mosque committees and village heads to identify the most vulnerable households so that the organisation will support them during this period.

Jammeh expressed gratitude to Muslim Hands' donors, assuring that their support has been recognised and well appreciated.

He thus called on all financially independent people to support Muslim Hands to help reach out to more needy communities.

Muhammed Tarik Akkayun, expert in humanitarian mission for Dyanet, who came to monitor the distribution, said as Muslims they have culture of helping fellow Muslims around the world.

"And in Turkey, we believe that we should help Muslims in the month of Ramadan."

He urged beneficiaries to maintain peace, while assuring that Dyanet would continue supporting the needy people in the country.

Saikou Badjie, village chief for Gidda in the Kombo East District, West Coast Region, described the gesture as important.

"This gesture is extremely important to us because some people are underprivileged to get such food items but they feel shy to beg others. However, the coming of such gesture to their doorsteps will definitely make them happy." he said.

Lamara Bah, another beneficiary at Gidda village, thanked the charity for the gesture.

"This food items will absolutely help me greatly. It would help me to save the foodstuff I have at home," she said, while receiving her Ramadan package.

Another beneficiary from Jiboroh Village, Bakary Badjie, expressed delight to Muslim Hands for the gesture.

"If I take these food items to home the entire family would be happy and it would help us a lot because we would not buy such items for rest of Ramadan." he said.