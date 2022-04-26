Gambia: L/K Utd Stun Y/Africans to Move Away From Demotion Zone in 2nd Division

Latrikunda United on Sunday defeated Young Africans 1-0 in their re-scheduled week-14 fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to move away from the relegation zone in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Latrikunda German based-club were sitting bottom-place on the country's Second Tier table with 15 points prior to their match with Young Africans, who sat mid-table with 19 points.

Latrikunda United came for the significant three points to move away from the demotion zone in the Second Division League following their dismal performance in the league campaign.

The Latrikunda German based-club netted one goal in the match without Young Africans replying to move away from the relegation zone in the country's Second Tier with 18 points.

Young Africans dropped to 13th place on the Second Division League table with 19 points after slipping to Latrikunda United.