Gambia: Finance Minister Njie Addresses V20 Ministerial Dialogue

26 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mambury Njie, has addressed the VIII V20 Ministerial Dialogue designed to reduce the financial protection gap by protecting 500 million poor and vulnerable people. The full text of his speech appears below:

Distinguished V20 finance ministers,

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen

The IPCC report confirms that Africa is the most vulnerable by all metrics, and The Gambia is one of the continent's most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, owing to its low-lying topography.

To support climate action at such a scale and timeframe, we need international institutions to play an important role in fostering an internationally resourced and orderly transition to a climate resilient and low-carbon sustainable economy.

I am pleased to be representing the V20 as the Co-Chair in the InsuResilience Global Partnership with the goal to reducing the financial protection gap by protecting 500 million poor and vulnerable people.

This partnership can also support vital subsidization of premiums for promoting early-stage market growth for risk management and financing, and the creation of an adequately resourced and coordinated Global Shield.

It is important that we strive for a Global Shield as a centralized mechanism for adaptation and resilience can build domestic, regional and international markets in order to avert, minimize and address losses and damages.

We hope that our joint efforts with G7 and G20 can make us all better off because we can build a market to handle these risks and drive adaptation investment in a highly effective way and to encourage a system that delivers the objective of resilience to economies and climate justice to communities.

I thank you.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X