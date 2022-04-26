Gambia: Parliamentary Business Commences As Seedy Njie Heads Defence Committee

Deputies of the Sixth Legislature of The Gambia on Monday 25 April started business of the Second Ordinary Session of the 2022 Legislative Year.

The meeting also witnessed the nomination of Seedy Njie as chairman of Defence and Security Committee of the National Assembly.

During the session, legislators sparred on various issues including the selection of committee members, as Banjul South lawmaker Fatoumatta Njai urged colleagues to work with conscience for the best interest of the country.

Hon. Njai's remarks came while debating on the selection committee reports on selection of members for various committees at the parliament for the sixth legislature.

The Banjul South lawmaker argued there are committees in the six legislatures that do not have a female representation.

Hon. Njai therefore suggested that the report be sent back to the majority leader and his selection committee for proper scrutiny.

Sulayman Saho, National Assembly Member for Central Badibou, argued certain committee members from the previous parliament should be retained in their committees taking into account the vast experience they have gathered to maintain the momentum.

He raised an eye brow over Hon. Seedy Njie's nomination as chairman of the Defence and Security Committee, saying a candidate with defense and security background could have handled the position better.

"We can all agree that this is about nation building. If we are here with honesty and with nothing to do with compensation, then we should work together as a parliamentarian and move the nation higher," he said.

The Central Badibou lawmaker said the committee is not going to be idle as deputy speaker Njie would be a very busy man at parliament.

He therefore suggested for someone who will invest his energy, time, skills and ideas to the committee to be considered for the position to ensure we have better security sector reforms in the country.

"Everyone knows that the country's security is fragile."

He called on his fellow lawmakers nominated as chairperson of local and international committees to give a chance to others if they know that they cannot deliver to the fullest.