Gambia: 'Promotion of Good Governance Requires a Parliament That Can Effectively Perform'

The interim leader of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), Fabakary Tombong Jatta has declared that the promotion of good governance requires a parliament that can effectively perform the three core functions, which entails legislation, oversight and representation.

FTJ, who is the current speaker of the National Assembly, was speaking recently during the inauguration of the 6th legislature held at the National Assembly Chambers in Banjul.

"I need to remind the new members that the highly procedural nature of the National Assembly calls for an equally high level of commitment to the rules and procedures of the institution."

Serious learning will therefore have to be undertaken to sharpen your competencies in order to enable all of us function effectively and efficiently," FTJ reminded newly elected National Assembly members as he read his inaugural speech.

"Furthermore, both the majority and the minority sides of the Assembly must be guided by the mandate given to the government to build a vibrant society anchored on the principles of fairness and equality of opportunities."

"The promotion of good governance requires a parliament that can effectively perform the three core functions legislation, oversight, and representation," he argued.

"Let each one of us therefore represent our people with dignity, purpose, and honour. Let Parliament continue to be a living embodiment of nation building, solidarity, and unity. We must endeavour to be seen as a moral powerhouse and a beacon of hope for all Gambians."

FTJ as fondly called further added that "Gambians everywhere are looking up to Parliament and government for the solutions to the problems that confront them on a daily basis.

"Our people expect us to help fix the economy, provide jobs for the unemployed, improve access and quality of our education, health care and above all give them hope. This is our mandate as a Government and as a Parliament."

"This sixth legislature is for the people of The Gambia and they want us to be honest, accountable and responsive to their needs. I ask for cooperation from all and sundry to make our stewardship a success," he requested.