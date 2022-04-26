Gambia: Team Rihno, Elite Utd Languish in 1st Tier

Team Rihno and Elite United are both languishing in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League following their woeful performance in the country's Elite League campaign.

Team Rihno is currently sitting second-place from bottom on the First Division League table with 14 points in fifteen league matches.

Elite United sit bottom-place on the country's Premier League table with 13 points after 16 league outings.

The duo will combat win their remaining matches in the second round of the league campaign to stay in the First Division League for another season.

